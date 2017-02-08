Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General

While President Donald Trump's executive order is hanging in the balance, he's enjoying another cabinet nominee victory.

Jeff Sessions will be officially sworn in as the nation's new Attorney General on Thursday.

The senate confirmed the former Alabama Senator Wednesday night after a grueling 24 hours of debate on Capitol Hill.

Hearings included a dramatic scene where Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren read a letter written in 1986 by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr, opposing Session's nomination for a federal judgeship and claiming he tried to suppress black voters.

Other senators say by reading the letter, Warren broke senate rules, banning her from participating in debate over Sessions' nomination, and putting issues of free speech and race in the spotlight.

But despite the opposition from most Democrats, Sessions took a moment to express his gratitude for being confirmed for the high position.

His nomination was confirmed with a 52 to 47 vote, mostly along party lines, with the exception of one Democrat who voted in his favor.

He resigned from the senate shortly after the vote.