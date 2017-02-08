Northern Michigan Schools Excited About Increase In School Funding Per Student

Northern Michigan’s public schools always appreciate any more money that will help their student's education.

9&10's Taylor Jones spoke to an Osceola County district about how a proposed education funding boost will help.

“A 50 to 100 dollar increase, that should bump us up from 7,511 to 7,611 dollars for the next school year,” says Matt Lukshaitis, Pine River Area Superintendent.

Pine River Area Schools, happy to hear Governor Snyder wants to add 100 dollars more in school funding per student, an increase they say will help provide more resources.

“That's used for resources such as books, videos, educational trips. That obviously goes toward personal in the school system, aids, secretaries, teachers and administrators,” says Lukshaitis.

The district currently has 1,023 students and a 9.6 million dollar budget. The superintendent says with changing times, a bigger budget will help the school tremendously.

“We’re keeping up a little bit with the cost of doing business, the cost of living. Like I said, that increase is every year. Inflation happens, that all happens, we don't necessarily see that gain for our foundational allowance, so this year having that increase, will help us operate next year,” says Lukshaitis.

Pine River Schools is also excited about the bump that could come for helping at risk kids,

“Our at risk population is kind of hefty, but that is to be expected in rural areas and we’re not in a place where there is a lot of economic prosperity. There’s a bump that we’re supposed to see for students who are at risk and that would greatly help our students who are currently at risk, for a number of factors to graduate. We’re looking forward to using that money to help them succeed,” says Lukshaitis.