Missaukee County Woman Dead After Possible Heroin Overdose, Fugitives Arrested

A woman found dead after overdosing on drugs...

Deputies say those living with her tried to revive her first...but failed.

Missaukee County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman dead inside a home last night after a 9-1-1 call about a possible heroin overdose.

Deputies say the drug overdose death happened at a house on N. 7 Mile Rd. in Missaukee County's Norwich Township.

The sheriff says a group of people were inside a home recreationally using drugs.

When one of them called 9-1-1, deputies found the 42-year-old woman dead.

They say someone living at the home tried to revive her with Naloxone.

"We're taking a total look at all of the usage of the drugs in this house, and also where the drugs came from,” said Sheriff Jim Bosscher, Missaukee County. “Here we have a life, a young life that was lost due to this and it's going to take approach from several different sides as we've talked about it in the past."

Deputies say they arrested two fugitives -- Brandon Musselman and Autumn Burpee -- hiding on the property on unrelated drug warrants.

The sheriff says an autopsy will begin tomorrow.