Missaukee County Marijuana Operation Busted by Multiple Agencies, Seize Hundreds of Illegal Plants

"These are organized individuals that came up here for the sole purpose of making money,” said Sheriff Jim Bosscher, Missaukee County.

Pole barns and homes filled with illegal marijuana...

Detectives say it's a part of a massive operation in Northern Michigan that also spans several states.

Detectives from several agencies say their investigation started six months ago with an organized group from Miami, Florida.

Police say the group would buy property in Missaukee County specifically to grow marijuana.

The case broke open when two local sisters involved in the growing operation left their car on the side of a road.

That led officers to a pole barn filled with marijuana on S. 13 Mile Rd. near Merritt.

Then, to at least three other Missaukee County homes.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr spoke with investigators and have more details.

--------------------------------------------------------------

A broken down car on the side of the road led investigators to two Lake City sisters, Makenzie and Callie McLeod...

Then, to a pole barn filled with more than 170 non-medical marijuana plants.

That was only the beginning.

“This thing all of a sudden started to spiral out of control with the sheer numbers,” Sheriff Bosscher said. “We started receiving some information that they were purchasing some residences in remote areas of our county with certain specifications, buying a lot of places with cash and so forth that started raising some red flags.”

Sheriff Bosscher said it has been a six-month long investigation that came to a boiling point at a S. 13 Mile Rd. pole barn Saturday night.

“They could literally smell the marijuana almost from the road coming from a barn,” Sheriff Bosscher said. “We arrested two local people."

Deputies arrested Callie and Makenzie McLeod.

But with a search warrant, discovered more.

“171 marijuana plants, over 5 pounds of processed marijuana in that place and enough documentation to lead us to some of these other residences that we've had kind of hanging on our radar,” Sheriff Bosscher said. “These are not just someone who is growing a little bit of marijuana for their own personal use or for their friends or neighbors, or anything like that. These are organized individuals that came up here for the sole purpose of making money, setting themselves up in the large-scale marijuana growing and distribution.”

A paper trail leading to three other homes, each with pole barns filled with marijuana grow operations.

...One on E. Kelly Rd. in Butterfield Township.

…Another on N. Nelson Rd., also in Butterfield Township...

...And on N. Northway Dr. in Pioneer Township.

Inside each home, TNT detectives said they found similar operations, each made up of thousands of dollars-worth in equipment.

“In there, we seized almost identical to the other places,” Sheriff Bosscher said. “We had 145 plants in the one, plus a lot of processed marijuana. They were purchased solely for growing marijuana. Pole barns, growing in houses, it was very elaborate, very good quality that we had, too."

Altogether, that's more than 60 pounds of marijuana, ready to sell, in just two of the homes.

And while detectives say it all started in Miami, Florida it's now in our backyard involving locals.

“We do not want this in our communities,” Sheriff Bosscher said. “We’re going to continue the investigation. We have a lot of information about who may have been there, all of the places with the exception to the first one, no one was there. They would just pick up and take off when all of this started to fall in place.”

The Traverse Narcotics Team and Missaukee County Sheriff say they are already investigating more homes in the area they believe could be involved.

As for the McLeod sisters, Missaukee County Prosecutor Melissa Ransom says they could face years in prison.

“Typically, that would be a 4 year felony,” Ransom said. “We have charged them with a 7 year felony due to the amount of marijuana that was being manufactured by the involvement of both the McLeod girls.”

According to a press release from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, warrants were executed with the assistance of the Traverse Narcotics Team, the Michigan State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations.

“It really does take the one team approach,” said Lt. Josh Lator, Michigan State Police. “We are all the same team. We all work together. We have these great relationships because of leaders like the sheriff who are willing to work together with these other teams and special teams that we have. If something is out of the ordinary, call.”