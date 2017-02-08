Otsego County Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence for Drunk Driving Injury Crash

"No child should have to go through this," the woman who was hit in a drunk driving crash Sarah Byrley said.

An Onaway mother pleaded with an Otsego County judge Wednesday to hand down the maximum sentence to the man who hit her and her son in a drunk driving crash.

Stephen Haight pleaded no contest to drunk driving and not stopping after the crash, saying he doesn't remember it.

Deputies say Haight crashed into Sarah Byrley's SUV in Otsego County in November on Old 27 near Charles Brink Rd.

Byrley's SUV rolled in the crash.

Otsego County deputies found Haight down the road with a smashed front end.

They say he tried to run away.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Juirk were in court for the sentencing.

The Otsego County assistant prosecutor detailed out a disturbing timeline of events.

He says in October Stephen Haight completed the Crawford County drug court program.

Then this crash happened in November.

While out on bond just about a month later, he was arrested for another drunk driving offense.

"How many times does it have to happen?" Byrley said. "I don't want to see him dead and I don't want to see anyone else dead because of a bad choice."

"I'm ashamed for the criminal justice system that he was permitted to commit nine drinking and driving offenses," Otsego County assistant prosecutor Richard Treusch said.

Judge George Mertz agreed.

He said he couldn't believe this keeps happening.

He handed down the toughest sentence he could.

Stephen Haight will spend at least three years in prison.

"We're past the point of rehabilitation now," Judge Mertz said. "Now we're at the point where you need to be locked away so that our community is safe."

Haight spoke up in court and apologized for the crash.

"I make absolutely no excuse for my actions," defendant Stephen Haight said. "I am truly sorry for the events that happened to Ms. Byrley and I'm absolutely horrified that it ended up this way."

While Sarah is happy she and her son, Micah, are okay, the crash still impacts them today.

It's something he could have easily prevented if he had just asked for a ride.

"My little boy is worth more than that," Byrley said. "I have lost so much on one stupid decision."

Haight is scheduled to be sentenced on the other drunk driving charges in Crawford County Thursday.