Chippewa Co. Man Arrested For Sex Crimes Takes Plea Deal

A Pickford man arrested for sex crimes against a child took a plea deal for the charges.

Dustin Cornwell was arrested in May for criminal sexual conduct of a child under 13 in Raber Township.

Cornwell was originally charged with three first degree sex crime charges.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

He was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday.

Cornwell will be sentenced in March.