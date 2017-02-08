Kalkaska High School Basketball Games Honor Late Classmate

A school is continuing to cope with the sudden loss of one of their classmates.

Kalkaska High School senior Damen Huffman died at the end of December.

His body was found in his bedroom at his parent’s house in Kalkaska.

The sheriff’s office has no indications on how Damen died.

They are still waiting for final autopsy results to conclude their investigation.

His death has left a hole in the community.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson continue our coverage on how the school is coming together to honor Damen.

Friday night people will be packed in the Kalkaska High School gym for the boys and girls varsity basketball games, but they be here for more than just basketball.

“It's different. It just seems off.”

Damen Huffman’s best friends say they never thought they’d be starting the second semester of their senior year without him.

“It's weird not seeing him every day, sitting by him, talking to him every day,” says Luke Sexton.

“Every day driving past his house to go to school and being right next to his locker, it's pretty tough,” John Hoggard says.

“It's hard seeing that chair empty, but it also makes you remember the good times you had with him,” says Ethan Jackman.

It’s been more than a month since Damen passed away.

Friday night, the high school is turning their varsity boys and girls basketball games into a night to remember Damen.

“I think it'll be a little bittersweet, but I do think the atmosphere will be good for both teams in his honor,” says Kalkaska High School Assistant Principal Justin Thorington.

Everyone is asked to wear red, Damen’s favorite color.

Proceeds from ice cream sales, concessions and part of student ticket sales will go to his family.

“They're going through such a hard time right now and they need as much support as they can get and every little bit counts,” Ethan says.

“Any extra support from the community is just going to be another added benefit. You can't really make it easy on them, but you can sure try and help,” says Jon. “I hope everyone can come out and support the family. I hope we win. Win for Damen.”

The varsity girls’ game starts at 5:30 on Friday, February 10.

If students wear red, $1 of their admission charge will go to the Huffman family.

At halftime of the varsity boys’ game, Damen’s parents will be presented with signed memorabilia from the Kalkaska High School senior class.