Macomb Co. Sheriff Defends Birth Of Baby In Jail

The Macomb County sheriff is defending the birth of a baby in a jail cell.

This happened 9 months ago, when Jessica Preston was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

She was 8 months pregnant when she went into labor.

Video shows her telling medical staff she needed help, but they didn't believe her.

The sheriff says he's 100 percent satisfied with the way the jail and medical staff handled the situation.

Wednesday, the CBS Evening News will break down the entire controversial ordeal.