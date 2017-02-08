Lawmakers React To Governor Snyder's 2018 Budget Proposal

“Prioritize job creation, particularly the skilled trades, emphasizing a 21st century education, revitalizing statewide infrastructure.”

Those just some of the things Governor Rick Snyder hopes to do with his 2018 budget.

The governor presented his budget proposal to lawmakers Wednesday in Lansing.

He's asking for more money for things like roads, education and other items like state parks.

An outline of the governor's $56 billion budget includes more than $9 million to train an additional 100 state troopers for posts across the state.

9&10’s David Lyden found out what this budget means for Northern Michigan.

“Almost 3/4 of total spending is dedicated to education and health and human service issues,” says Gov. Snyder.

Governor Snyder's proposed 2018 budget includes $50 to $100 more per student for public schools, and more than $200 million more for roads, plus $40 million for skilled trades job training.

“We've been doing extremely well. You can see it in the jobs numbers, you can see it in all the things going on; we need to invest more. We're stretched thin for resources in terms of our economic and community development resources,” explains Gov. Snyder.

State Senator Darwin Booher reacted to what it means for Northern Michigan.

“I think the education piece of it, the 2x formula for our children that risk money that's coming in on that budget is a big deal,” says Sen. Booher. “There's no increase for community colleges. So we're saying giving 2.5 percent to the universities, not to the community colleges, bothers me.”

We asked Governor Snyder about that issue.

“We actually have a significant excess amount for personal property tax that will be going to local jurisdiction, and one of the major areas are community colleges, so there's significant funding for community colleges out of that,” explains Gov. Snyder.

But Democrats say this budget simply won't do enough.

“If we're all going to be paying more we should at least be getting something out of it, and our roads aren't better, and our schools aren't better, so it's not working,” says Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.

The governor asked lawmakers to have the budget passed and on his desk by June.