Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Charged With Sex Crimes Accused Of Destroying Evidence

We can update you on an ex-sports doctor from Michigan State University accused of sex crimes.

Investigators say Larry Nassar is now accused of destroying potential evidence in the months before he was charged with having child porn.

Nassar had a clinic at MSU until lake summer.

He’s also a former doctor with USA Gymnastics, he's charged with assaulting a girl at his home near Lansing.

Additionally, he's facing civil lawsuits from more than two dozen former athletes who say Nassar assaulted them during treatments.

Nassar denies any guilt.