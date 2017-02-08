Healthy Living: Easing Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis affects nearly 27 million adults.

It is currently an incurable disease in which the joints deteriorate.

Now, a therapy that has been used in eye surgery and to heal the skin of burn victims is being used for the first time in knees.

This new form of treatment involves stem cells from amniotic fluid.

The one drawback is this therapy is not for patients whose arthritis is so bad it requires knee replacement surgery.

Even though it's still in the experimental stage, Dr. Yanke offers the stem cell treatment to his patients.

At a cost of $2,200 a shot, it is not yet covered by insurance.