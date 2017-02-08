Missaukee Co. Woman Dies After Apparent Overdose; Deputies Arrest Fugitives Hiding On Property

Missaukee County deputies say a woman is dead after an apparent heroin overdose.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, deputies were called to a home on N. Seven Mile Road in Norwich Township for an unresponsive woman.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old woman dead.

The sheriff says someone at the house gave the woman an overdose reversal drug, but it did not work.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Deputies say they were told there may be two fugitives hiding on the property.

Brandon Musselman and Autumn Burpee were arrested at the home on unrelated warrants.

