MyNorth Tickets Minute: CTAC After Dark With Hot Club, Outside Mullingar, Taste The Passion

In the theater or on the wine trail, winter provides ample entertainment opportunities.

Kalin Franks has the details in this week’s MyNorth Tickets Minute.

3/4 | CTAC After Dark with Hot Club of Detroit

Presented by Crooked Tree Arts Center from 6-10 p.m.

A jazz ensemble specializing in the Gypsy jazz sound made famous by guitarist Django Reinhardt, the Hot Club of Detroit was formed in 2001 by Reinhardt disciple and virtuoso guitarist Evan Perri while he was attending Wayne State University. CTAC After Dark admission includes performance, appetizers, and one drink ticket.

2/10 - 25 | Outside Mullingar

Presented by Old Town Playhouse at the Studio Theatre at the Depot.

Tony Award Nominee for Best Play. This romantic comedy set in rural Ireland features Anthony and Rosemary-lovelorn farmers who haven't got a clue when it comes to love. These hopeless singletons will need to overcome a bitter land feud, familial rivalries and their own romantic fears to find happiness.

2/11 & 2/12 | Taste the Passion

Presented by the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula from 11 a.m. (11th) – 5 p.m. (12th)

Winter Wonderland is here, and there's "snow" much fun to be had along the trail! Gather your friends and embark on an adventure of snow-covered vineyards and sweet & savory bites paired with amazing wine. This fun-filled winter celebration along the trail takes place Saturday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm & Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.