Man Sentenced To Prison For Otsego County Drunk Driving Crash

A man will spend at least three years in prison after he hurt a mom and her 10-year-old in a crash.

Deputies say he was drunk.

Stephen Haight smashed his car into the back of Sarah Byrley’s SUV on Old 27 near Charles Brink Road in Otsego County in November.

Haight pleaded no contest to drunk driving and not stopping at the scene.

The prosecution says this was his eighth case of drinking and driving.

Now, he's still facing charges in Crawford County for violating his bond and driving drunk about a month after this crash.

The judge sentenced Haight to the maximum punishment of at least three years in prison.

Haight says he does not remember the crash.

The victim, Sarah Byrley begged the judge for the maximum sentence.

She says her son, Micah, is afraid to ride in the car now, and she's still in physical therapy after her arm was injured in the crash.

“I can’t have hatred, but I don't understand how somebody could do this so many times and continue to do it,” said Byrley.

Haight is scheduled to be sentenced on his drunk driving charges in Crawford County Thursday.