Governor Snyder Unveils 2018 Budget Plan

Governor Rick Snyder unveiled his 2018 budget plan Wednesday morning in Lansing.

It covers a lot, from schools to infrastructure and more money for the Flint water crisis.

The governor says the budget plan will help pave the path to a better future by investing in key areas, like education and infrastructure.

The governor's proposed $56 billion budget includes an increase in public school funding by $50-$100 per student, plus an additional $50 for high school students.

It also includes $36 million for universities and an additional $214 million for road projects.

The budget proposal also earmarks almost $49 million for Flint.