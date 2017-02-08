Grant Me Hope: Dionte

Someday you might see Dionte in a Super Bowl celebration parade, but today's Grant Me Hope child just wants to find a family who loves him for who he is now.

Dionte is 11 years old.

He likes to draw and hopes to play professional football when he grows ups.

“I would like to go to the NFL and start as running back. I should be able to play on the Seattle Seahawks,” says Dionte.

Dionte is looking for a forever family to adopt him.

“I just want a family that can take care of me, feed me, keep me in school, so I can have clothes. I don't really want a perfect family because no one's perfect, and that's the kind of family I'd like,” says Dionte. “Adoption means to me I would have a home, I have somewhere to live, I have someone to care for me. If someone was right here watching me right now, I would say I just really want to be in a home and I hope someone out there would find a good kid like me.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Dionte and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.