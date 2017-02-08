Grand Traverse County Deputies Investigating Break-Ins At Multiple Storage Complexes

Someone is breaking into storage units in Grand Traverse County. Now deputies are trying to figure out if they're related.

Wednesday, a renter at Long Lake Stow-A-Way reported the lock was cut from his unit.

Three other units there also had their locks cut, and one was missing a snow blower, leaf blower and rug.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office received calls from three other storage complexes.

Three Mile Self Storage in East Bay Township, TC Mini Storage in Garfield Township and a storage complex near the Meadowlane trailer community.

Between all three, 14 units had locks cut off but nothing was reported stolen.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.