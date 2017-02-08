Special Report: Preserving History Through Pictures

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

One local photographer has hundreds of thousands, and he’s sharing them with everyone.

In December, Traverse City photographer John Robert Williams decided to make a big donation to the Traverse Area District Library – more than 100,000 of his photographs from the 1970’s to early 2000’s.

In this special report, 9&10’s Caroline Power and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson find out how they’re working together to preserve Traverse City’s history.

“Making images, telling stories, recording things, helping people out, to me it's my way of life.”

Since the 1970’s, John Robert Williams has never gone anywhere without his camera.

“I don't leave the house without it,” says John Robert Williams. “You never know what you're going to see. You never know.”

But his life through the camera lens didn’t start out in focus.

“I took my first photo class my freshman year at NMC. I failed it because I didn't know what to do. I didn't get it,” William says. “It wasn't that I didn't try. It was that I had no clue as to what the whole photographing thing was about.”

John learned quickly, and over the years he built up quite the collection.

“I have stored these, saved them, achieved them, kept them dry, safe, in the dark, all of that, and it just occurred to me late last year why should these just be all cooped up and just me,” says Williams. “And before anything happens, and while I can still annotate them and describe what's going on, why not put them some place.”

That place – the Traverse Area District Library.

“This thing is. I mean try moving it. It's hundreds of pounds,” Williams says. “Exposures per roll and there's probably 200 rolls, so there's thousands and thousands of pictures per book.”

Now, more than 100,000 print photos are on their way to being dated, filed, annotated, and archived.

“It means that we're bringing forward the history of Traverse City,” says Amy Barritt, Special Collections Librarian at Traverse Area District Library.

The library houses the local history collection.

‘What we've noticed is there's a large gap from about 1950, end of the 1950’s to the present,” Barritt says. “There’s a few things that are filled in, but we're really lacking in your average Joe, what was going on in Traverse City, what was getting made in Traverse City, we were missing all of that.”

John’s collection will more than quadruple the libraries photo collection and fill in the gaps.

Sorting through thousands of head shots, class portraits, sporting events, and landscape photos takes time.

“The purpose of this recording is to document John Robert Williams’ photographic collection to the fullest extent.”

Thanks to a group of volunteers, the process has begun.

And box, by box history is being preserved.

Some people are able to take a look at the past and relive old memories.

“Look you've got your own t-shirt on there. It says Paul Welch,” Williams says.

“This is my retirement party. Oh my gosh. “It's great because it's part of history. It goes pretty far back too, that's a long time ago,” says Paul Welch.

Others have seen changes develop over the years.

“The power plant's been gone a long time now and there's all these new buildings down here,” Williams points out. “See the fire stone station still here and all that stuff changed and all that's been built up through there. So all those changes.”

Through these photos, the more recent history of Traverse City is sure to live on.

“The gift is not necessarily for now, but for 20, 50, 100 years from now as people will at least be able to see and look back. Just like when we see pictures of our grandparents, we chuckle at what they wear and what they drive and the houses and everything they had. That’ll be happening in the future from what's happening now and what's been recorded from the past 45 years here,” says Williams.

As soon as all the photographs are archived, they will be on display at the Traverse Area District Library and online.