Gaylord Man Files Statement Of Candidacy For U.S. Senate

Democrat Craig Smith of Gaylord has officially filed his statement of candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

Craig made the announcement Wednesday morning.

He served in the U.S. Army for nearly 10 years and during his last assignment served as the Regional Public Affairs Officer out of Fort McPherson in Georgia.

He's also worked as a Congressional Field Representative for the U.S House of Representatives.

Right now he is the president and CEO of About Face 4 Media and About Face 4 Vets, a non-profit for 9/11 veterans.