Healthy Living: Motherhood

Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 4:36 PM EDT 2017-05-11 20:36:25 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 11:35 PM EDT 2017-05-12 03:35:24 GMT
A Jeep has crashed into the back of a school bus.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 3:33 PM EDT 2017-05-11 19:33:31 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 3:33 PM EDT 2017-05-11 19:33:31 GMT
A Saginaw woman is OK after she was bitten by a brown recluse spider.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:50 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:50:44 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:50 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:50:44 GMT
Deputies arrested five people after they found meth inside a Clare County home.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:57 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:57:09 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:57 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:57:09 GMT
It was a bittersweet day for two pilots stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT 2017-05-11 22:29:59 GMT Updated: Friday, May 12 2017 1:29 AM EDT 2017-05-12 05:29:50 GMT
A pilot is safe Thursday after a scary situation.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 8:43 AM EDT 2017-05-11 12:43:44 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 11:39 AM EDT 2017-05-11 15:39:58 GMT
Six people were arrested and five are facing drug related charges after Clare County deputies went to serve an arrest warrant and found much more.
Posted: Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:46 AM EDT 2017-05-10 15:46:34 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:46 AM EDT 2017-05-10 15:46:34 GMT
Police in Wisconsin say suspicious activity at a hotel led them to arrest a Northern Michigan man for having sex with a child and other crimes.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:05 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:05:02 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 5:05 PM EDT 2017-05-11 21:05:02 GMT
A switch up is coming to the medical marijuana industry in Michigan, and we're diving into those changes.
Posted: Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:52 PM EDT 2017-05-10 21:52:06 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:25 PM EDT 2017-05-10 23:25:57 GMT
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are all accused of providing alcohol at their house to a group of underage students.
Posted: Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT 2017-05-11 22:29:14 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 11 2017 6:29 PM EDT 2017-05-11 22:29:14 GMT U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested three people they believe were in the country illegally. It happened in Alpena Wednesday night around 7:45 on South Street. Details are limited at this time, but border protection officials say someone called in a tip that the three were here illegally.