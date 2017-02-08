MTM On The Road: The Old Lumberyard Shoppes in Grayling - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: The Old Lumberyard Shoppes in Grayling

Whether a newly created piece or a repurposed antique find, the entire range of treasures are available at The Old Lumberyard Shoppes in Grayling. The 30+ vendors vary in style and specialty, include hand-thrown pottery on site, jewelry, clothing, furniture, homewares and so much more. Today we wake up with a morning shopping spree and meet the local artisans behind the unique items!