MTM On The Road: The Old Lumberyard Shoppes in Grayling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested three people they believe were in the country illegally. It happened in Alpena Wednesday night around 7:45 on South Street. Details are limited at this time, but border protection officials say someone called in a tip that the three were here illegally.

