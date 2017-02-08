Woman Pleads Guilty To Driving Under The Influence With Children In Car

A woman accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car has admitted to the crime.

Whitney Cooper pleaded guilty to operating while under the influence with someone less than 16 in the car.

Her operating with a high blood alcohol content charge was dismissed.

Cooper was arrested after she lost control on Omena Point Road in Leelanau County when a deer ran out in front of her.

One boy in the car was treated for minor injuries.

Cooper will be sentenced later this month.