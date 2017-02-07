Former Restaurant Manager Accused of Embezzling To Support Gambling Habit

Court documents show a former restaurant manager is accused of stealing more than $82,000 to support her gambling habit.

The 86th District Court says charges are authorized against Wendy VanMaurick.

She worked at Hofbrau in Interlochen for the past six years.

Owner Brian McAllister says he noticed money was missing in August 2016.

In October, he says they caught VanMaurick stealing from the restaurant safe.

Tuesday she was charged with embezzlement of $50,000 or more and lying to police.

The restaurant says it’s been a frustrating situation for all of their employees.

“Part of our family. Part of the Hofbrau family. We've put a lot of hours in together so we work a lot with everybody. Nobody really knows what to think because it’s just really odd. It just doesn't happen,” says owner Brian McAllister.

McAllister says he will step in as general manager, until he feels ready to let someone else take over the position again.