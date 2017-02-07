Annual East Jordan Purple Game Raises Money For Those Battling Cancer

“It's the purple game in order to raise money and awareness for cancer,” says a sophomore at East Jordan High School.

Basketball for a cause.

The 5th annual Purple Game Tuesday night bringing hundreds to a northern Michigan high school.

East Jordan’s annual Purple Game is a night students, faculty and parents look forward to.

Students and ball players dress in purple.

This year seven volunteers donated their hair, which was cut off during half time.

Hair donations will benefit children with hair loss.

A bake sale and dash for cash raise money for those battling cancer in the community.

“Just look at the amount of people that are here and that have donated and given. It is just awesome. We've raised over 12,000 dollars just in these few events we've had here,” says Artis Jones, a cancer survivor who once benefited from the purple game.

The money is then donated as gas cards to help with travel expenses.