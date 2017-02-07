Evart Community Hears From Ice Mountain About Permit To Take More Water From Well

Discussion is swirling around a water bottling company's expansion plans.

Some for it, others concerned the plans could have their water circling the drain.

"We've been monitoring for over 16 years," said Arlene Anderson-Vincent.

Ice Mountain is looking to draw 400 gallons per minute from this White Springs well in Osceola Township. Right now they take 250. Some, like Kevin Beemer, aren't worried.

"The recharge rate of the groundwater is more than sufficient than what's being pulled so I don't see any issue at all," said Kevinn Beemer.

But Rhoda Proper, who lives a mile away from the well, wonders about what the move would mean for her water.

"I'm very nervous about it we all have wells and if our wells go dry and go out we are stuck so I'm very concerned. 400 gallons a minute 24/7, 365 days a year is a lot of water," Rhoda said.

The permit application comes as Ice Mountain works on a multi-million dollar expansion. It would add 20 jobs to the company's Stanwood plant in Mecosta County.

"If they add jobs that's what will help. Jobs are always something people are concerned about and if it helps add to the local economy it's just one more piece to the puzzle," said Kevinn.

The DEQ recently released a letter indicating it's taking steps to make sure the environment wouldn't be hurt. They are also giving people until March 3rd to comment, and are still working on setting a date for a public hearing before they sign off.

"They're our government. And I have to believe they aren't going to sell us out," Rhoda said.

"We are confident in the amount we've requested the 400 gallons a minute won't negatively impact our neighbors," Arlene said.