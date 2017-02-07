Northern Michigan Construction Crews Still Busy During Winter Months

"We had a pretty robust summer last year and it's kind of just bled right into the winter.”

An unexpected but positive switch-up for local construction crews; business in full swing in February.

With the economy doing well the demand for commercial and residential contracting is in full effect and the mild winter we've been seeing is helping too.

“We're always delivering stuff year round but we've had a particularly busy winter.”

Builders Exchange connects commercial contractors in more than 15 different counties with open bid projects and they say this winter they've been extremely busy.

They credit the improving economy.

Patrick Harrison of Team Bob’s, a board member for Builders Exchange, says, “When things are slow then businesses are shutting down and cutting back, they're not building and they're not expanding, right now the economy is good.”

While Wimsatt, a building material supplier for commercial and residential contracting attributes the boom to the local housing shortage.

Michael Tucker, Territory Manager at Wimsatt Building Material in Williamsburg says, “So in the past years where maybe the housing construction started in the spring and ended in the fall the demand is such we kind of have to run throughout the year in order to fulfill that.”

But both agree, the mild winter is giving them a chance to keep up.

Patrick Harrison says, “A couple years ago we had frost well below five foot, when it gets that cold and it freezes down that far you can't dig.”

Michael Tucker says, “We've had some warm spells some cold spells and because of that we don't have a ton of snow so people are able to still do reroofing, roofing new projects, siding.”

With mild conditions, that transition into spring won't be such a hassle for the local industry.

Tucker says, “The frost isn’t as deep in the ground and therefore the frost laws should come off earlier because the frost should come out of the ground earlier so that should allow people to get a better jump start to spring.”