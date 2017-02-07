Police Confirm Isabella Co. Inmate's Death After Toxicology Report

We can now tell you the cause of death for an Isabella County jail inmate who died back in September.

The Isabella County sheriff says after receiving toxicology and autopsy reports, Christopher Hartwell died from an overdose.

The sheriff says he was originally arrested back in September for having drugs.

He says he was taken to the hospital for examination and then released and taken to the jail.

Hours later he was found unresponsive.

Toxicology reports say more than 11 opiates and other drugs were found in his system.