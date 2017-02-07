Roscommon County Side Roads Coated In Snow, Ice As More Winter Weather Approaches

Winter weather heading our way is not good news for people living down back roads.

They are still dealing with a slippery mess.

Some even finding themselves stuck at home.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman traveled to Roscommon County to check in on people living in the worst areas to continue our team coverage.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Driving slow and slick roads are synonymous but for those who live on them, they are causing issues for everyone.

“You can only travel about five, 10 miles per hour,” said Robert Fenton, who lives in Prudenville. “There's no speeding along this road."

Back and side roads glazed in snow and ice are nature's way of controlling the speed limit.

But for Robert Fenton's road, it's causing problems.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I would give it a -2,” Fenton said. “It's really rough."

Robert says people have to walk the length of the road to get their mail.

“You have to drag your garbage can down the road and if the road's icy and snow covered, it's pretty bad,” Fenton said. “There's no base. It's just a sand road, basically. New neighbors, what are we going to do about it? The people on the street are older people. To have to drag your trash down, it's a chore."

...And it wouldn't help in case of an emergency.

“EMS. If I needed an emergency vehicle down here,” Fenton said. “If they needed to put an IV in me going down this road, it would not be a fun time."

Doyle and JoAnn Martin live on another icy road in Houghton Lake.

“It’s a little easier on us getting out than it is the people down the road,” Doyle said. “They have over a quarter of a mile to travel on just solid ice most of the time and that's not good."

Their advice -- don't rush things.

“Just be careful,” JoAnn said. “You always have to be cautious. It’s Northern Michigan.”

The Roscommon County Road Commission is tackling roads like this one, one step at a time.

They urge everyone to drive slowly.