MDOT Hosts Open House For Major Grand Traverse, Leelanau County Projects

Orange cone season is coming a little sooner than we may have expected.

Tuesday MDOT hosted a meeting to get the word out on four major projects in Grand Traverse and Leelanau County.

Half of the projects are on US-31 in Grand Traverse County the other half are on M-22 in Leelanau County.

One of the biggest projects, a resurfacing of all five lanes of US-31 from 3 Mile Road to Garfield Avenue and upgrading sidewalk ramps.

At least one lane will be open in each direction to accommodate traffic.

It's a $2 million project starting September 5.

The other three projects include updating the bridge in downtown Traverse City over Boardman River, replacing concrete joints on M-22 from 4th street in Suttons Bay to Lakeview Hills Road and resurfacing of M-22 from Thoreson Road to M-204.

MDOT says they want to make sure the projects won't clash with the summer rush.

Rick Liptak, Manager of the MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center says, “We kind of have a global schedule as to when they can the contractor can get started as well as when our expected completion dates are, we can show that there's a gap right in the middle where July and August where we're not going to be doing a lot.”

Construction for the projects start as early as this month

If you didn't have a chance to go to the meeting you can always call their Traverse City office at 231-941-1986 with questions or visit their website.