Cherry Knoll Elementary School Swaps Out Traditional Desks

A Traverse City elementary school is thinking outside the box to help their students learn in a more effective way.

Mr. Plum’s third grade classroom at Cherry Knoll Elementary School has swapped out their normal desks and chairs.

The room now has several different furniture pieces, ranging from stand up tables to bike chairs.

The principal says the new furniture helps the students stay active while learning.

So far they’ve help improve their concentration and focus.

“Kids who are active and moving are able to focus, maintain focus, concentrate on learning, they're happier emotionally and behaviorally, and that their learning is going to far exceed anything we've seen before. And so far so good,” says Ryan Schrock, principal of Cherry Knoll Elementary School.

Schrock says they’ll continue to monitor the students’ success through the end of the school year.