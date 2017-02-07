Gaylord Michigan State Police Post Receives Gear for Active Shooter Situations

Michigan State Police received new equipment Tuesday to help in active and mass shooter situations.

The Gaylord Post says the new vests have ceramic ballistic plates on the front and back to help if a shooter has a rifle.

The normal bullet proof vests they currently have do not protect against rifles.

With more shooting situations across the country, it's important troopers are prepared for every situation.

Long-time troopers say there's been a huge change in the kind of gear they carry over the last few decades.

"Thank goodness we did because it's one of those things that you hope you never need it, but you want it when you need it," Trooper Corey Hebner said.

While the extra protection makes them safer, it does add more than 20 pounds to their already heavy gear.