Traverse City Educators React to Betsy DeVos' Secretary of Education Confirmation

“We just want to serve our students as best as we possibly can and we need leadership to do so.”

A historic day on the Senate floor as Vice President Mike Pence had to break a tie, confirming Michigan’s Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

DeVos' nomination has come with a lot criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Many in public education say her lack of experience is concerning.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson spoke to local educators about DeVos’ confirmation.

Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Secretary of Education Tuesday, but the Traverse City Education Association says this isn't not the outcome they were hoping for.

“Hoping really in the eleventh hour last night that everyone on the floor for 24 hours was going to sway at least one republican vote,” says Allyson McBride-Culver, president of the Traverse City Education Association.

For months, educators across the country have been following the sometimes rocky journey of Betsy DeVos nomination.

“It really isn't about Democrat or Republican, this is about children. This is about the future and what educators across the state and across the nation do every day,” says McBride-Culver.

The Traverse City Education Associations says DeVos’ stance on school choice and funding of public schools in concerning.

“She's made it very clear that she does not feel that charter schools or parochial schools need to have the same accountability if they received federal dollars,” McBride-Culver says. “In her hearings she wouldn't answer that question and that's extremely concerning. There absolutely has to be accountability.”

Retired teachers like Gary Wilson are also speaking out against DeVos.

“This nomination is because of big money, private companies taking over our kid's education, and that’s what scares me,” Wilson says.

But charter schools, like the Greenspire School, say they’re staying hopeful that DeVos will make decisions with the students best interest in mind.

“I think that every educator is hoping that whoever that person is is effective, hits the ground running,” says Kevin Kelly, administrator at the Greenspire School. “There are a lot of challenges facing schools, public schools, charter and traditional, and we need leadership from Washington.”