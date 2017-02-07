Northern Michigan Road Commissions & MDOT Prepare for State Budget Announcement

Governor Rick Snyder will reveal his 2018 state budget Wednesday and it will include more money for road repairs across the state.

This is the first year the Governor will have money to work with from a roads funding package he signed back in 2015.

It starts to address a need that has been discussed in the state for years; how to fix our crumbling roads and bridges.

“I think everyone can agree that the decades of underinvestment in Michigan have shown and we're doing our best to reverse that process if we can,” said James Lake, Communications Representative for MDOT North Region

MDOT says they're expecting the Governor’s budget to include an additional $130 million for local projects and $84 million for state projects, using money raised from changes made under the roads bill signed in 2015.

“The legislative leaders and the Governor at the time that that was passed, admitted that this was a good start towards addressing the transportation funding needs in Michigan. It won't get us all where we want to be but it is a good start,” said Lake.

Missaukee County Road Commission manager Kelly Bekken says they expect to get an additional $700,000.

“In our budget system, that additional $700,000, we've already got some ideas of where we'll spend it. We’ll do some preventative maintenance overlays and things like that, but in the long run as the years go on this isn't just a one year thing,” said Bekken.

Bekken says they're expecting to see even more of an increase in funding in coming years and it will take time to get to all the road projects they need to get done in the county.

“We've been anticipating this and looking at this for years we're not just going to grab it and go, we've got a lot of roads that are in dire need,” said Bekken.

We also learned the Governor is expected to propose adding $260 million to the state's rainy day fund.