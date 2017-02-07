Northern Michigan Road Commissions & MDOT Prepare for State Budget Announcement

Six people were arrested and five are facing drug related charges after Clare County deputies went to serve an arrest warrant and found much more.
A Jeep has crashed into the back of a school bus.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are all accused of providing alcohol at their house to a group of underage students.
Police in Wisconsin say suspicious activity at a hotel led them to arrest a Northern Michigan man for having sex with a child and other crimes.
A neighborhood suddenly filled with state troopers, deputies, and a bomb squad had many living nearby asking questions. A call about a man threatening to use explosives on buildings led them there.
Fast action by a boater who rescued the pilot of an overturned sea plane in the St. Marys River Wednesday afternoon.
A Saginaw woman is OK after she was bitten by a brown recluse spider.
A Northern Michigan man admitted to having sex with a child and could face up to life behind bars.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are accused of providing alcohol at their house for a group of underage students.
Deputies arrested five people after they found meth inside a Clare County home.
