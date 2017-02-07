Celebrity DreamRoom Classic Raises Money for Child & Family Services

The showroom floor at Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings in Traverse City has been remodeled for a good cause.

This Friday is the Sixth Annual Celebrity DreamRoom Classic.

Five local celebrities, including 9&10’s Caroline Powers, have been working with designers to put together their dream room.

The night includes live music, food and drink, and a silent auction.

You can also pay to vote for your favorite room.

All proceeds go to Child & Family Services.

“Probably the most special thing about this event to us is the good that it does for our neighbors, our families and our children here in this community,” says Mike Mahn, president of Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings. “This is six years now we’ve been doing this and we’re able to raise a lot of money from a lot of really good-hearted people and there’s some really important work that Child & Family Services does for our community.”

Tickets are available at the door.

If you can’t make it to the event, but want to support, stop by Golden-Fowler Home Furnishings at 1137 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City to see all five dream rooms and cast your vote for your favorite.