Michigan Thrive Initiative Aims To Transform Abandoned Buildings, Contaminated Sites

The Michigan Thrive Initiative is a plan aimed at turning the old into new.

The legislation would give developers the tools needed to bridge financial gaps holding back brownfield projects at no risk for the state or taxpayers.

The bills would offer around $5 billion in new development to bring jobs and economic growth to parts of the state.

Each city would get one approved plan per year.

This could help transform abandoned buildings, contaminated sites and other eyesores across Michigan into thriving areas.

Communities would keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates.

