General Motors Had Record Setting Year In 2016

2016 was a good year for General Motors.

The automaker set a new record, selling 10 million cars in a year. 

Revenue grew by 9 percent compared to the year before.      

GM workers will get profit sharing checks for $12,000, that's up from $11,000 last year.