President Obama Spends Time In British Virgin Islands Post-White House

Wonder what President Obama has been up to since he moved out of the White House?

Kite-boarding in the British Virgin Islands.

The Hawaii native and life-long surfer had to miss out on adventures like this during his 8 year presidency for safety reasons.

He joined British billionaire and adventurer Sir Richard Branson for the kite-boarding adventure.

After leaving the white house, the Obamas were invited down by Branson.

