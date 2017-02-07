Mane Content - Copywriter / Creative Coordinator

Mane Content, a division of 9&10 News, is looking for a creative, ultra-organized copywriter/coordinator to become the latest addition to our Creative Team.



If you love to write, have solid organization skills, even better communication skills and love a fast paced environment we want to hear for you! Responsibilities include copywriting for commercial and promotional spots, managing multiple projects, deadlines, schedules and meeting with clients. Experience with Adobe Suite is a plus. WWTV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Please submit resume and demo reel or sample ad copy to:



Tessia Klix

WWTV – 9&10 News

PO Box 627, Traverse City, MI 49685

tessiaklix@manecontentmi.com