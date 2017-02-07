Inside the Kitchen: Elly May Dining in Weidman

The goal: to build a restaurant around professional service and local ingredients.

What Elly May Dining actually accomplished was a whole lot more.

You could call it big, but it would be more appropriate to describe the portion size here as uncharted territory; that's because Elly May's plates go way beyond big.

In fact, depriving the 'clean plate club' of members, should practically be part of its mission statement!

Here, you can score a 12 egg omelet, a pancake so big, it takes a pizza paddle to flip and stacked burgers quite a bit larger than your head.

