Caught On Camera: Surfers Brave The Cold To Ride The Waves On Lake Michigan

Ever consider taking the plunge in the ice cold waters of Lake Michigan?

These surfers were not afraid to take the plunge.

Surfers rode the waves on the other side of our big lake, near of the shores of Wisconsin.

Water temperatures there are near 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although it is near freezing, the waves are the best during the winter months from windier conditions.