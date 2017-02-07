Living Right: Paid Maternity Leave

When it comes to maternity leave, it's a mixed bag.

Federal law only requires employers to give parents unpaid leave.

In fact, only 47 percent of the women taking maternity leave were paid compared to 70 percent of the men.

That's according to a recent Ohio State study.

But, there are other financial options and in today's Living Right Katie Boomgaard has some answers.

Some large companies like Netflix, Etsy, Google, Facebook and Twitter have generous paid leave for mothers and fathers, but 94 percent of service industry workers aren't getting paid leave of any kind.