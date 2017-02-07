Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary

Michigan-native Betsy DeVos has been confirmed as Education secretary.

Tuesday, the Senate voted to confirm DeVos as Education secretary.

Vice President Mike Pence was called upon to break a 50-50 tie.

This marks the first time a cabinet nominee has ever been appointed with a tie breaker decision.

DeVos is a wealthy GOP donor from the Holland area.

DeVos has been criticized for her voucher programs and her support of school of choice.

Meanwhile, supporters are saying she’ll be able to shake things up.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow has been very vocal about her opposition to DeVos.

She issued a statement immediately after the confirmation saying, "I am deeply disappointed that Senate Republicans confirmed Betsy DeVos to lead the Department of Education. I've heard from an overwhelming number of Michigan families who have shared their strong concerns about her long record of pushing policies that have seriously undermined public education in Michigan and failed our children. That is why I joined with half of my Senate colleagues, including two Republicans, to oppose her nomination."

Senator Stabenow is referring to Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, who joined their democratic colleagues in opposing DeVos.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters, from Michigan tweeted a statement filled with disappointment.

Again, it was a 51-50 vote, which means DeVos had plenty of support.

Congressman John Moolenaar did not cast a ballot, since he is a representative, but still was happy about the decision.

His statement says, "I am glad a fellow Michigander will serve in the Cabinet. Betsy DeVos is a champion for parents and students, and I congratulate her on her new role as secretary of education."

Representative Bill Huizenga posted his support for DeVos on his Facebook page says, "Congratulations to west Michigan's own Betsy DeVos on being confirmed by the Senate as the next secretary of education. Betsy will work tirelessly and fight to ensure that every child in America, no matter their zip code, has access to a quality education.”

Ms. DeVos has spent three decades using her personal wealth to advocate for public school alternatives.

She is known as a charter school advocate and President Donald Trump has pledged to redirect $20 billion in federal funds in an effort to expand school voucher programs and charter schools.