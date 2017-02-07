CMU Police Investigating W-2 Security Breach - Northern Michigan's News Leader

CMU Police Investigating W-2 Security Breach

Central Michigan University police are trying to find out who attempted to access 40 different W-2 forms through CMU personal accounts.

The university’s IT office contacted the police last Tuesday about the breach.

Officers are now looking for a suspect who accessed the personal accounts by getting user names and passwords.

The person then tried to get a hold of 40 W-2 forms

University police have contacted the FBI for help during the investigation.