CAPS Hosting Another Community Forum To Discuss Improvement Options

Cadillac Area Public Schools is reaching out to the community for a second time Tuesday night.

They want suggestions about school improvements.

The discussion started for CAPS in November after an audit showed many district buildings need repairs.

At the first forum last Tuesday, people broke into small groups to discuss different scenarios addressing the issues.

They came up with options like consolidating buildings, reconfiguring grade levels, remodeling and building auditions.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 6:30 at the high school.