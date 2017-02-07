Upgrading Flint's water treatment plant could cost more than $100 million.

That's according to consultants on the project.

The recent report by engineering and construction company CDM Smith says building two water storage tanks will cost $74 million.

It will run more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades.

That totals $108 million.

A December report put the cost at $105 million.

Flint will treat Lake Huron water from a new pipeline.

When Flint switched its water source to the Flint River, the water was untreated in 2014 and 2015.

That soon became the city's water crisis as the water leached lead from the aging pipes.

The report says the plant could be done in 2019.