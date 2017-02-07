Man Accused Of Trying To Run Over Charlevoix Co. Deputies To Appear In Court

A man accused of trying to run over Charlevoix County deputies will be back in court Tuesday.

They shot him in self-defense.

The shooting happened in October in Hayes Township.

Deputies were trying to arrest the man's son, Jared Martin, when his father, Steven showed up.

Dashcam and bodycam footage shows what happened that night.

Deputies pulled Jared over, and tried to arrest him for driving drunk.

He started fighting with them.

When Steven showed up, he drove his truck at them, forcing a deputy to fire.

Steven Martin recovered, and is charged with assault with intent to murder, resisting police and being a habitual offender.

Jared took a plea deal on his charges.

He is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Northern Michigan's News Leader will be in the courtroom for Steven Martin's preliminary exam.

We'll have the latest on that court appearance on 9&10 News at 5&6.