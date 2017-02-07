Exploratory Drilling For Copper Underway At Upper Peninsula State Park

Exploratory drilling for copper deposits is taking place at an Upper Peninsula park.

The DNR issued a permit to Highland Copper subsidiary, Orvana Resources to conduct the drilling on a 1-mile-square piece along the park’s west edge.

If the results show the potential for enough copper, a feasibility study will be conducted.

The study would be designed to mine deposits by underground methods.

The DNR says the Presque Isle River and most of the park will be unaffected by the work.