Mott Community College Reopens Following Active Shooter Threat

All campus locations of Mott Community College are back open Tuesday after someone made an active shooter threat.

Mott Community College in Flint shut down all of its locations for the entire day Monday.

State police say the threat came in via the internet and they have located and interviewed the suspect who made the threat.

State police are now seeking an arrest warrant from the prosecutor's office.

In response, the college says they will implement disciplinary actions as part of the student code of conduct.