Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Trina, O'Malley & Corrine

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Trina, O'Malley & Corrine –just two of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Trina is a 9-year-old Boxer Mix. She is very sweet and would love to find a new home with children. Trina is waiting for her forever family at the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

O’Malley is a 6-year-old Domestic Shorthair. He is neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. O’Malley is great with dogs and cats, but not children. He is very gentle with loves cuddling. While he waits to meet his new family, he’s staying in foster care in Cheboygan County, through the Northern Michigan Animal Rescue Group.

Corrine is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier. She is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. She is working on her socialization skills, but is very loving once she warms up to you! Corrine would prefer to be the only dog in a household. If you’re interested in adding Corrine to your family, you can find her at the Humane Society of Midland County in Midland.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!