Marquette County Republican Criticized For Tweet About UC Berkeley Protests

Democrats and Republicans are condemning the comments made by a Marquette County Republican that appeared to suggest shooting protesters.

Dan Adamini last week, commenting on the violent protests at UC Berkeley, tweeted, "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery."

He's referring to the incident in 1970 when four Kent State students were shot and killed during Vietnam War protests.

Adamini has since apologized for the tweet and says he was trying to prevent further violence.

He says he's even received death threats by people outraged over the remarks.